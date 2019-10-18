ATLANTA (AP) - A federal appeals court says a Georgia man sentenced to die for killing a coworker more than 30 years ago should be resentenced.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday in the case of 64-year-old Lawrence Jefferson.
Jefferson was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for killing Edward Taulbee. According to court filings, Jefferson killed Taulbee when the pair went to Lake Allatoona to fish after work on May 1, 1985.
The appeals court says Jefferson should be resentenced because his trial lawyers failed to present mitigating evidence.
The jury didn't hear evidence of brain damage that severely impaired his judgment and ability to control his behavior. The appeals court says that left jurors with a "profoundly misleading" picture of Jefferson and his moral culpability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.