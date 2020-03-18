ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people have died in Albany, Georgia with their deaths attributed to COVID-19 coronavirus. These would be the second and third deaths in Georgia attributed to coronavirus.
Along with the two deaths, Albany has seen 23 positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus with eight of those patients in the hospital and 13 at home. The two deaths happened at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Phoebe Health reported 69 inpatients at Phoebe Putney are awaiting test results; five inpatients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center are waiting for results, and one person at Phoebe Worth Medical Center is also waiting for results.
Additionally, Phoebe Health said more than 330 people are awaiting test results at home.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all digital platforms for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.