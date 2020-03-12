COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As of Thursday afternoon all Cobb County schools will be closed beginning March 16 amid growing coronavirus concerns and positive cases across metro Atlanta.
The school district issued the following statement:
"We have been committed to keeping our community updated about the rapidly developing situation with COVID-19. Throughout the process, we have relied on the guidance from the Georgia Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as, as our state leaders.
In accordance with Governor Kemp’s guidance today and to best prioritize student and staff safety, effective Monday, March 16th, Cobb Schools will be closed until further notice.
The school closures include all school building activities, athletics/sports, extracurricular school activities, and trips.
While our school buildings will be closed, the education process will not stop. All staff will work remotely to best support students, including delivering digital and physical instructional resources to students while they’re at home.
We know that you may have questions regarding how the school closure will impact you, and we will work to provide you the answers.
We will continue to keep our community updated on the next steps during the school closure process as we turn to our digital learning resources."
The announcement comes hours after Georgia's first COVID-19 death was reported. The victim was a 67-year-old man who also had underlying health concerns. He was diagnosed March 7.
