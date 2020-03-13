MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The people of Forsyth are already feeling the impact of the coronavirus as they learn about the new quarantine area under construction right in their backayard.
"My mom works there [Georgia Public Safety Training Center]," said 18-year-old Jada Freeman from Forsyth. "I was just talking to her today saying I saw it on Facebook and she said she's not surprised because they have forms there and it is a center where people come in the state of an emergency."
Govenor Brian Kemp announced the new quarantine site Friday, which sits just behind The Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Georgia now officially has its fourth #coronavirus quarantine site. #forsyth #atlanta @cbs46 https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/RTwIDXQGdt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 14, 2020
Officials say the site will be able to accommodate 20 temporary housing units. It will be the fourth quarantine location within an hour of Atlanta.
Currently East Coast passengers from the Grand Cruise Ship are being quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Clay National Guard Center, also located on the base, has also been flagged as a site for those needing to be isolated.
Hard Labor Creek National Park, also a quarantine site, already has one person with the virus currently in quarantine. The new site in Forsyth will be used for those who aren’t able to self-quarantine at home.
Those from the area said they are aware of the potential hazards.
"My grandmother and her are nervous my grannys old, so it's affecting a lot of elderly people and you know,compromised immune system, but we're just trying to pray and stay safe," said Jada.
Officials said they don't have a date for when the site would be operational but said they are "working as quickly as possible."
