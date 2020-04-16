ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tech giants Google and Apple are creating a new app to trace people infected with Covid-19.
The app is voluntary and will use Bluetooth technology to let users know if they’ve been in close contact with person who has the deadly virus.
Cyber Security expert Greg Evans said he has some major concerns.
“This is not just to tell if the person…has a virus or not,” said Evans “it was so that the CDC can also track the big clusters who have it like New York has it.”
In a press release, Apple said user privacy and security are central to the app’s design however Evans isn’t convinced.
“If the data is never supposed to leave your phone, how is the CDC getting this information then,” asked Evans.
He told CBS46 if the CDC has access, then the NSA, the CIA and the FBI could possibly get your information and try to use it.
Evans also said the app opens the door to hackers, who can copy the programming and steal everything in your phone.
While many of the details are still being worked out, Apple said the app will be released in May and will later be built into operating systems.
