ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death among Black Americans. According to the data from the Brookings Institution, the virus is topped by only heart disease and cancer.
“In my personal family I had six cousins to die,” said Sumpter County NAACP President Rev. Mathis Wright. “We knew a lot of people who have died from it. Most of them had been in and around each other at church and you know that’s one of the places we go,” added Wright as he spoke about the impacts of COVID-19 hitting the minority community.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Hispanics in their mid-40s and mid-70s make up 25% of those killed my the virus.
“When you look at the percentage of the death, it's much higher in Hispanics, Latinos, Blacks than their population size,” said Dr. Whyte, Wed MD’s chief Medical Officer.
Whyte says the disparities are due to the lack of access to health care that has left many minorities with preexisting conditions more susceptible to the virus. There is also a lack of testing and PPE in minority communities.
“We need to have equal access to testing; that means getting more testing centers in those geographical areas where those people may be uninsured, where minority population may live. We need to have access to health care as well, so we need more clinics in under served areas," adds Whyte.
In addition, statistics show the age range of minorities who pass from the virus is also a lot younger than other races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.