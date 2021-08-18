ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Biden administration plans to begin offering covid-19 booster shots to all American adults, starting on September 20. They say there’s data to support a third dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna Vaccine will help maintain immunity against the virus.
“We've purchased enough vaccines and vaccine supplies so that when your eighth month mark comes up, you'll be ready to get your vaccination free, that booster shot free. We have it available. It will make you safer and for longer and it will help us end the pandemic faster,” said President Joe Biden in a speech Wednesday afternoon.
But as the one-month countdown begins for all adults to be eligible for their Pfizer or Moderna booster shots, local health officials are racing against the clock to figure out logistics.
“We want to avoid having this mad rush of half a million people coming the first week to get their booster shot,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County District Health Director.
In Fulton County, about 51% of residents are not vaccinated.
“We will continue to prioritize people who have not even had their first series of shots,” said Paxton. “If there is indeed waning immunity, you want to get people longer ago first, and prioritize that.”
Fulton County will likely use a system to make appointments, but they’re still working through possible action plans.
“I think will have vaccines. I think it will be more of an issue of how do we distribute it as efficiently as possible,” said Paxton.
The Biden administration says they’re waiting for data about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before figuring out if booster shots will also be recommended.
