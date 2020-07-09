ATLANTA (CBS46) – One of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks, The Varsity, is closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. And while the doors for the restaurant will open again, it’s legendary drive-in service will be forced to close.
Restaurant management confirmed to CBS46’s Adam Murphy it received word of the positive COVID-19 test late Wednesday night. The Varsity team member sickened by COVID-19 was last in the restaurant on Sunday, July 5. Management at The Varsity said the restaurant is cleaned multiple times a day, but out of an abundance of caution, the downtown Atlanta restaurant closed its doors Thursday for a deep cleaning.
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 19: Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator John Kerry (D-MA) (R) gives a local supporter a thumbs up inside the Varsity diner, a famous local landmark April 19, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kerry is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in the downtown Atlanta Hyatt Regency later tonight. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
The famous chili dogs at The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, are served with chili sauce with mustard and onion rings, July 31, 2008. The Varsity is celebrating its 80th anniversary. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Customers make their orders at The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia on July 31, 2008. The Varsity is celebrating its 80th anniversary. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama carries a bag of meals he bought at the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 26, 2012. Obama hit the campaign trail, shadowed by a week of fateful events at home and abroad weighing heavily on his knife-edge hopes of reelection. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages)
US President Barack Obama orders his meal at the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 26, 2012. Obama hit the campaign trail, shadowed by a week of fateful events at home and abroad weighing heavily on his knife-edge hopes of reelection. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages)
ATLANTA, GA - When visitors walks into the Varsity in Atlanta there are greeted by friendly employees shouting, "What'll you have?" Frank Gordy who was a student at Georgia Tech founded the Varsity in 1928 on an average day; the Varsity serves two miles of hot dogs, more than a ton apiece of potatoes and onions, 300 gallons of chili mostly for hot dogs. (Photo by JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
JERRY HOLT ¬• holtj@startribune.com 10/12/2005 Atlanta GA----Frank Jones 74 an employee at the Varsity for the last 54 years was working the drive through on a recent visits to Atlanta. Jones says that he has meet a lot of famous people during his years of service their, some include former president Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and many more. (Photo by JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
While the doors of the restaurant will open back up on Friday; the drive-in service that has been one of the most recognizable parts of The Varsity will begin to be phased out.
Management told Murphy the decision to close out the drive-in service comes as a result of multiple issues COVID-19 posed to the restaurant. After evaluating the current situation and the difficulty of social distancing, masks, plexiglass protection, and other issues, management said it was impossible to keep the drive-in service open.
One of the largest problems The Varsity faces as the pandemic continues to rage across the United States is the lack of visitors in the downtown area. With no sporting events, no concerts, plays, or conventions, getting people in the door has proven tough even for an icon like The Varsity.
Management said if/when the pandemic recedes and normal life resumes, it's possible the drive-in service could return.
The Varsity has been in business in downtown Atlanta since 1928. Over the decades it has expanded to multiple other locations around Georgia.
