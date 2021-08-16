ATLANTA (CBS46) — New data released by metro Atlanta school districts over the last several days continues to show an increase in cases across the area.
It was a busy week of headlines for schools across the area as districts are trying to adapt to all of the new cases.
In Clayton County, multiple schools have moved to virtual learning due to a rise in cases.
In DeKalb County, there was a virtual town hall held with parents and the district superintendent about COVID safety protocols as cases continue to be recorded at schools.
And in Cobb County, a protest took place, demanding that masks be mandated after cases jumped by more than 500 in just a week.
Here is a running list of active cases, including both students and staff, reported by each district:
- Atlanta Public Schools - 178 student cases, 41 staff cases, 958 school-based exposures with several more pending.
- Barrow County (Aug. 6) - 25 students, 19 staff
- Carrollton City - 39 students, 8 staff, 89 quarantined
- Carroll County (Aug. 6) - 24 students, 12 staff
- Cherokee County - 480 students, 85 staff
- Clayton County (since July 30) - 117 students, 62 staff
- Cobb County - 822 combined students and staff
- Coweta County - 157 combined
- DeKalb County - 363 students, 139 staff
- Fayette County - 157 students, 16 staff, 876 combined quarantined
- Fulton County - 306 combined, 995 combined quarantined
- Gwinnett County - 456 combined, 138 probable combined, 749 close contact combined
- Hall County - 81 students, 23 staff
- Henry County - 245 combined, 822 quarantined
- Marietta City - 45 students, 9 staff
- Paulding County (Aug. 8) - 43 students, 14 staff
