COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County Schools have parents on edge

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A virtual town hall on Tuesday night with Dekalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris left parents, they said, with more questions than answers, about COVID safety protocols as cases continue to be recorded at schools.
“It’s been rough,” said a Dekalb County mother with two kids in elementary schools. “Yesterday, at the start of the week, we had two teachers, and by the end of the day 5 teachers had to leave because they had been exposed to COVID.”
For the first week, the district reported between students and staff a total of 213 cases for the entire school system.
Many parents said they felt a wave coming and opted for virtual learning with the districts FLEX program. Opting for virtual though has come with its own problems, according to parents.
“My daughter could not see any course work to complete," said Cyntasia Carter, a Dekalb County parent with a daughter in year 10."And of course a whole week has gone by and we’re still in the process of not having the correct classes. My daughter hasn’t been able to do any work.”
Cyntasia’s daughter has epilepsy and said she couldn’t risk her doing in-person learning.
She also said she’s not the only parent experiencing the virtual issues.
“A lot of the students are concerned and they’re worried that they’re behind. My daughter’s been worried that she’ll get behind and about the expectations of us being able to catch up."
Cyntasia has taken matters into her own hands and started giving her daughter assignments since the districts program has not been working.
She said she has spoken to many people at the district to try and get the issues fixed. All the solutions have failed, her daughter still can't access her school work, and Cyntasia feels like her concerns are falling on deaf ears.
Dekalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris was part of a townhall on Tuesday evening, but the topic of virtual learning was not addressed, and COVID safety featured only for a short time towards the end.
“We are encouraging our schools to take mask breaks for individuals to go outside as much as possible,” said Dr. Deborah Moore-Sanders, Director of Student Support Services for Dekalb County School District.
