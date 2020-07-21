ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The number of children infected with COVID-19 has tripled in Georgia since the local onset of the pandemic.
It's a scary revelation as ICU’s near capacity and schools continue to plan for the new academic year to begin. Now more than ever, doctors are asking parents to take the disease serious.
“We’ve been tracking it in young adults and seeing how it increased over the last few weeks. We are now seeing that rise in the younger age population.” said Dr. Danny Branstetter an Internal Medicine Infectious Disease with Wellstar Medical Group.
“In April and May it was about 4% positive now we’re seeing our community numbers in the 20s are positive,” explained Dr. Branstetter
Dr. Branstetter said the spike in cases is not just connected to the increased number of tests being taken, but rather the increase in positive cases.
According to Children Healthcare of Atlanta, the number of children with COVID-19 has fluctuated throughout the pandemic and continues to do so on a daily basis.
In a statement they said, “We can confirm that there are currently less than 10 positive COVID-19 patients in our care at Children’s. Of those hospitalized in Georgia, the 0-17 age group comprises less than 2%.”
The majority patients at Children Healthcare of Atlanta's ICU patient’s do have underlying medical conditions that put them more at risk.
Dr. Branstetter said for children with chronic illnesses such as asthma and diabetes staying healthy is a priority. Severe illness from COVID-19 in children is rare, but experts say take all steps to protect their health is necessary.
He also recommends teaching children how to wear their mask without touching their face, how to properly wash their hands, as well as knowing what symptoms to watch out for.
