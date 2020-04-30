ATLANTA (CBS46) COVID-19 is creating some unique challenges for pet owners and their animals. The Atlanta Humane Society is receiving calls from desperate people looking for pet food and veterinary care. Your help is needed to provide food and veterinary care to those who need it most.
Thanks to a group of generous donors all gifts made by April 30, 2020 will be matched- up to $59,000!
Your donation will go twice as far to help provide:
- Pet food to pet owners in need
- Virtual veterinary and behavior assistance
- Injury and illness veterinary care
- Emergency boarding to pet owners who are hospitalized with COVID-19
To make a gift by mail, send your check made out to Atlanta Humane Society to PO Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374. To make a gift by phone call (404) 974.2895.
