COVID-19 concerns continue over Labor Day Weekend crowds

ATLANTA (CBS46) — While the CDC recently recommended unvaccinated Americans stay home and avoid travel this Labor Day weekend, the holiday brought the crowds out across Metro Atlanta.
In Little Five Points, steady groups of people were on sidewalks Monday, heading in and out of businesses.
Some tell us they were concerned about COVID-19, despite all of the fun and relaxation.
"Everyone wants to come out for Labor Day," said Nigel Walton, who was walking around the area with friends. "It's a lot."
Another man running a merchandise table says COVID-19 isn't a worry for him.
"I'm not really concerned about it."
We spoke with managers and employees of several businesses in Little Five Points. Several told us masks were mandatory in their stores, others said they're highly recommended.
"We need to have our mask on," said Kaylen Brown, who was visiting from Virginia.
A long weekend of Dragon Con ended Monday, bringing people all across the country here to Atlanta. It required all of its 42,000 attendees to show proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test.
At Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Jazz Festival wrapped up Monday as well.
"Oh it's a lot of people out here. It's really a lot," said one man at the park.
"The concern in festivals like that is not that people go to the festival outdoors, it's that afterwards they'll go to the bar and gather with a bunch of people indoors," said Doctor Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University.
Doctor Del Rio says the long weekend was a good chance for people to get vaccinated, to increase Georgia's number of 44 percent of fully vaccinated people statewide.
"I want to encourage people to get vaccinated. This delta variant is highly transmissible," said Del Rio. "As the CDC director said, if you're unvaccinated, you shouldn't have traveled because of the risk of exposure and you don't want to bring infection into your family."
