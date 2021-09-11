ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saturday was a big day for college football in Athens. But for some, it was overshadowed by concerns of COVID-19.
UGA Athletics has been at the forefront of strongly encouraging the use of masks, vaccination and surveillance testing. Because of our commitment to safety, we have implemented mobile ticketing, the use of pedestal scanners and cashless concession operations at all of our events to reduce points of contact.
We will continue to evaluate every aspect of our approach and mitigation efforts for our outdoor venue, Sanford Stadium, in accordance with all applicable regulations, while also considering best practices from our peer institutions and professional sports organizations.”
Here is the full statement sent to us from the university;
“The University of Georgia is doing everything within its power to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our community. The university is a part of a university system of 26 member institutions and must follow the direction of the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents. The USG does not allow its institutions to enact mask or vaccine mandates. Any questions regarding those policies should be directed toward USG.
However, vaccines and face coverings are strongly encouraged at the University of Georgia, and UGA is offering numerous incentives for vaccinations, including 100 prizes of $1,000 in drawings for those who are fully vaccinated. The university is also providing free vaccines and masks to the campus community, as well as free COVID-19 testing. In addition, positive cases are required to be reported, and special cleaning and disinfection protocols put in place last year are now standard operating procedures. UGA also has made major improvements in its HVAC systems.
To date, the University of Georgia has administered nearly 26,000 vaccines through the University Health Center and in walk-up clinics hosted in tandem with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
UGA is also working to provide vaccines to underserved communities in Athens-Clarke County through a mobile clinic sponsored by the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership. So far, the mobile clinic has administered more than 3,754 vaccine shots to local residents.
The university also continues to offer free surveillance testing for all faculty, staff and students. Surveillance tests are conducted outside the university’s health center, which can accommodate up to 800 saliva tests per day. As an added convenience, the university also offers pop-up testing at locations around campus. Clinical tests are also provided for free for students with symptoms.”
