  • Iyani Hughes

Fans fill Sanford Stadium as COVID-19 numbers rise

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saturday was a big day for college football in Athens. But for some, it was overshadowed by concerns of COVID-19.

With its first home game of the season, masks, vaccines and COVID-19 testing were not mandatory inside UGA's Sanford Stadium.
 
"It's pretty crowded but it's a good time," said UGA student Anna Bowman.
 
Our cameras captured plenty of Bulldogs in the stands but very little masks in sight.
 
"I'm personally vaccinated and I feel somewhat okay. Like, we've been wearing our masks and taking them off at our seats," said Bowman.
 
Another student, Amelia Tompasulo, says she supports masks and vaccines but not necessarily mandates. "I think it's your choice. It's a free country. You can do whatever you want to do and you don't have to go to the game. If you want to go to the game, you can wear a mask."
 
A statement from UGA says it follows the recommendations from the University System of Georgia which encourages masks indoors and vaccinations.
 
"The university can do whatever it wants," said sophomore Graham Femm. "Really I think it's on the individual's discretion if they want to go to the games and all of that."
 
Just up the street from the stadium, in downtown Athens, crowds walked the streets as people hit the bars to watch the game.
 
Among them, UGA student Anastasia Antoine. We spoke with her just after she left a bar. "It was packed and there were some people who weren't wearing their mask and stuff like that."
 
Data from the CDC shows a steep rise in hospitalizations this summer in Clarke County but a decrease in recent weeks.
 
In a statement sent to us, UGA Athletics says; “Protecting the health and safety of our student athletes, fans, staff and visitors is a top priority for UGA Athletics. Our practices, protocols and procedures for all home games are consistent with most SEC and ACC institutions. We work closely with the SEC medical task force, health care professionals and health care organizations on all best practices and guidelines.

UGA Athletics has been at the forefront of strongly encouraging the use of masks, vaccination and surveillance testing. Because of our commitment to safety, we have implemented mobile ticketing, the use of pedestal scanners and cashless concession operations at all of our events to reduce points of contact. 

We will continue to evaluate every aspect of our approach and mitigation efforts for our outdoor venue, Sanford Stadium, in accordance with all applicable regulations, while also considering best practices from our peer institutions and professional sports organizations.”

Here is the full statement sent to us from the university; 

“The University of Georgia is doing everything within its power to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our community. The university is a part of a university system of 26 member institutions and must follow the direction of the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents. The USG does not allow its institutions to enact mask or vaccine mandates. Any questions regarding those policies should be directed toward USG.

However, vaccines and face coverings are strongly encouraged at the University of Georgia, and UGA is offering numerous incentives for vaccinations, including 100 prizes of $1,000 in drawings for those who are fully vaccinated. The university is also providing free vaccines and masks to the campus community, as well as free COVID-19 testing. In addition, positive cases are required to be reported, and special cleaning and disinfection protocols put in place last year are now standard operating procedures. UGA also has made major improvements in its HVAC systems.

To date, the University of Georgia has administered nearly 26,000 vaccines through the University Health Center and in walk-up clinics hosted in tandem with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

UGA is also working to provide vaccines to underserved communities in Athens-Clarke County through a mobile clinic sponsored by the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership. So far, the mobile clinic has administered more than 3,754 vaccine shots to local residents.

The university also continues to offer free surveillance testing for all faculty, staff and students. Surveillance tests are conducted outside the university’s health center, which can accommodate up to 800 saliva tests per day. As an added convenience, the university also offers pop-up testing at locations around campus. Clinical tests are also provided for free for students with symptoms.”

