As the nation's attention remains on the political world, COVID-19 continues to rampage through the country and crossed new thresholds in Georgia Wednesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 5,600 new cases Wednesday along with 70 confirmed deaths and 611 hospitalizations. The case count pushed the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia to over 600,000 since the pandemic began in 2020. The 70 deaths pushed the death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia to more than 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, the state said 87.8 percent of all inpatient beds in the state of Georgia are in use (Note: not all are for COVID-19 cases) along with 92.2 percent of all ICU beds in the state.
More information can be found on the CBS46 Vaccine Team Page
