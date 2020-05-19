ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As of 11 a.m. May 19, 2020, there have been 92,191 deaths in the United States from COVID-19 since the first deaths were reported in the country on February 27, 2020. That’s a span of 82 days since the first death in the United States to the current total.
The IHME projections from the University of Washington predicted on May 19 the death total would be 143,357 by August 4, 2020, which is 78 days away from today. Meaning, another 51,166 American citizens are set to die by August 4 under the current projections. The COVID19-Projections site puts the death toll at 195,077 by August 4 with a range from 120,000 to 337,000.
Since the first two deaths were reported, if we divide the number of deaths by the number of days, a death rate of 1,124.3 per day emerges. That would generate another 87,695.4 American deaths between now and August 4. Thus, the IHME prediction is expecting the death rates to decline between now and then, while the COVID-19 projections site is just above the average.
While it’s hard to picture exactly how many Americans have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began, here’s a few comparisons for perspective on just how deadly the last nearly three months have been in the United States.
Using data provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, below is a look at combat/theater deaths from every war tracked by the VA and approximately how long the wars lasted.
- Philippine-American War – 4,196 (3 years)
- World War I – 53,402 (2 years)
- World War II – 291,557 (4 years)
- Korean War – 36,574 (3 years)
- Vietnam War – 58,220 (11 years)
- Desert Storm – 383 (1 year)
- Afghanistan – 1,897 (19 years)
- Iraq War prior to 9/1/2010 – 3,481 (7 years)
- Iraq War after 12/31/2011 – 38 (9 years)
Using those numbers, if we take World War II out of the analysis, approximately 158,191 Americans have died in combat/theater in wars since the turn of the 20th century. It took more than 20,000 days to reach that death total from all of the wars combined. COVID-19's death total will eclipse that sometime before August 4, according to most projections, or 159 days since the first death was reported.
Breaking it down another way, adding together all Americans killed in theater/combat since World War II will give you 100,210 deaths over 50 years, or 18,250 days. COVID-19 may eclipse that total by the end of May.
Another way to visualize just how large of an impact COVID-19 has had on the United States is to compare it to large venues. For example, the deaths from COVID-19 total more than the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, combined. If the projections prove accurate, by August 4, the deaths from COVID-19 will surpass the capacity of MBS, State Farm Arena and Truist Park combined.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 71,000
- Suntrust Park – 41,149
- State Farm Arena – 21,000
- Total – 133,149
Here’s where the total number of COVID-19 deaths compares to the approximate capacities of the largest venues in the United States:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.