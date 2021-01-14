The Department of Public Health said Thursday another 142 Georgians died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, almost matching the single-day record for deaths set Tuesday of 144.
Georgia's number of daily deaths has started to spike in the last few days with 423 deaths recorded in the last 72 hours, according to DPH numbers. Dating back to January 5, Georgia has reported at least 65 deaths each day except for January 10 and 11.
Overall, DPH said 10,721 Georgians have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Since January 1, 851 Georgians have died from COVID-19.
