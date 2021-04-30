No appointment will be necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center drive-through clinic on Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Anybody age 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine in Georgia, and no identification is required.
The drive-through clinic will be offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine and those who are receiving either their first or second doses of the vaccine are eligible.
Residents getting their second dose are asked to bring the vaccination card they received from their first dose.
