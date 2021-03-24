The Easter bunny and Dekalb County Government are teaming up to distribute nutritious treats to fight COVID-19 food insecurity.
At 10am on Saturday, March 27, 3,600 COVID-19 care baskets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, at the four locations below:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
Residents will receive a dozen eggs, a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables, and a 10-pound package of chicken legs.
Also, the Easter bunny will be handing out candy.
For more information about Dekalb county’s response to COVID-19 click here
