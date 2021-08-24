FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Administrators at two Fulton County schools, one on the northside and one on the southside, are requiring entire grade levels to remain at home for virtual learning for a while to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Lake Windward Elementary in Alpharetta is requiring all fifth graders to stay at home and do remote learning until next Thursday, Sept. 2. As of last week, Lake Windward reported 12 positive COVID cases since the beginning of the school year.
Camp Creek Middle School in south Fulton County is requiring all eighth-grade students to go virtual through August 30. As of last Friday, Camp Creek had reported 15 positive COVID cases since school started.
The Venegurkar family of Alpharetta has a fourth grader at Lake Windward.
“We were not expecting the cases at all, maybe one or two, but suddenly cases are spiking,” said the girl’s mom Pradnya Venegurkar. “The school is taking good measures, and Fulton County, I’m proud of the county. They’re doing the best they can.”
