ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A number of stadiums sat empty on September 11 as high school football teams across the state cancelled games due to the coronavirus.
Crickets are all that are playing at some #highschoolfootball stadiums tonight due to the #COVID19 pandemic. One school even saying the #Georgia #DPH cancelled their game. Details @cbs46below are tonight's cancelled games #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/8viGa7wCQl— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 12, 2020
Parents not holding back on their thoughts online callED out districts for not doing enough to keep kids safe, others also posting we need to let herd immunity happen and football needs to go on.
“I don’t think it’s safe right now. I know football season (NFL) started, that’s cool but they’re grown men and they have doctors and trainers, and kids don’t have access to that,” said a father of two.
“They’ve been practicing for months, we should get over it and play the game,” said a mother who's son is on the Carrollton High School football team.
A total of 12 games so far this week have been cancelled, the latest Denmark vs Allatoona, Carrollton vs Newnan and Tift County vs Valdosta all cancelling only hours from kick off.
Tift County on its Facebook page announced head coach Ashley Anders was taken to a hospital and has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and the flu. The school also announced it was the Department of Health’s decision to cancel Friday’s game.
In a statement the DPH said it worked closely with the schools in the decision and that in total there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among players and football staff.
Closer to Atlanta, parents said they are very upset with Atlanta Public Schools decision to go virtual while allowing the Great Atlanta Bash tournament to continue.
“It’s bad optics," said a mother whose kids attend APS schools. "If the metrics in order for us to go to face-to-face instruction is based on community spread then they shouldn’t be doing anything or hosting any events that could potentially increase the level of community spread.”
