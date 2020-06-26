ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The state of Georgia set a daily record Friday for new COVID-19 cases when 1,900 were reported by the Department of Public Health.
The new cases bring the all-time total number of cases in the state to 72,995. The 1,900 new cases reported Friday compare to the 1,700 new cases reported Thursday. Friday's total breaks a record that is less than a week old. Last Saturday, the state reported 1,800 cases, which was a record at the time.
The Department of Public Health's numbers show since June 19, Georgia has reported 12,083 new COVID-19 cases. Overall in June, Georgia has seen a total of more than 26,000 new cases of COVID-19. For comparison, in the entire month of May the state of Georgia saw 20,452 new cases of COVID-19, according to DPH numbers, while April saw a total of 22,216 new cases.
Georgia's record number of new cases come on the same day that neighboring states Tennessee and Florida also reported record daily numbers of cases at 1,410 and 8,942 respectively.
