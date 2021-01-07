Georgia crossed heartbreaking thresholds Wednesday of more than 10,000 deaths and 600,000 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic begin. Thursday, the virus showed no signs of slowing down in the Peach State.
According to Rt.live, Georgia has the highest effective reproduction rate of any state in the country at 1.24. Effective reproduction rate measures how fast a virus is growing. The average rate is 1 and anything above that means the virus will spread quickly.
No other state was above 1.2 with Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana, and New York all posting rates at 1.15 or above.
Georgia reported more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with more than 600 new deaths. Currently, the state is at 92 percent capacity of ICU beds (Note: Not all ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients). Inpatient beds in use stand at 87.4 percent of capacity in Georgia.
