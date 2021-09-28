ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Flight bookings have fallen since July and industry experts say that trend is likely to continue into the holiday season.
On top of that downward trend, some fliers say trips abroad to destinations like Europe is not worth hitting possible roadblocks due to COVID-19.
"I'm afraid that if I get down there and I test positive, I'll get stuck there for 14 days under quarantine," said Warren Luciani, who a cancelled a trip for a friend's wedding. "And with my business and me being the owner, I just can't take that chance."
Adobe Analytics says flight bookings in August fell 24% compared to July. Travelers are also adjusting holiday plans as Thanksgiving flights are down 18% compared to this time in 2019.
A report from American Hotel and Lodging Association shows hotel business travel in Georgia is currently down nearly 61% from 2019. While Adobe Analytics say flight prices were down about 22% at the start of September, it is not about the money for some travelers who say they are disappointed about continuing to miss out on big life moments.
"It was an upsetting call to make to our closest friends," said Luciani. "And they understood, you know, they wish we were going. But unfortunately, we're going to miss the wedding."
