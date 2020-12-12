Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures, the Forsyth County School district has opted to move all high school students to virtual learning starting Monday through the remainder of the semester.
Saturday's decision does not include students in the district's Special Education Self-Contained classes on the high school level. Also, there will be no change for high school students currently learning virtually from home. Teachers and staff will report to school as normal on Monday. Virtual learning will begin on Tuesday through December 22, 2020.
Student extra-curricular activities will continue after school as long as no outbreak occurs. For athletic events, the district requests that only family members of participating athletes and cheerleaders attend during this time period.
