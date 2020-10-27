ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia has risen back above 100 weekly cases per 100,000 people.
COVID-19 infections are rising more rapidly in Georgia, in line with a national trend of increasing cases.
One local elementary school, Hembree Springs Elementary School, is shut down for 72-hours for contact tracing and to clean the facilities.
“I wasn’t shocked, because the numbers have been going up and we’re all pretty much aware of what’s going on in the community, but I was glad that they took the action to close and clean the school as soon and they knew there was an issue,” said one parent, Danielle Vadgama.
Hembree Springs Elementary School is back to remote learning for a few days after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
Parents told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’re not at all surprised, but thankful the school is taking the necessary safety precautions.
Students and staff were all notified of the positive coronavirus case.
“I very much feel for the parents who don’t have the flexibility to call off work, to get childcare, I just can’t imagine the toll it takes on parents and families,” Vadgama added.
The Vadgama family got COVID tests after hearing from the school principal.
“My mom passed away from COVID in May from a nursing home exposure, so I’m well aware of asymptomatic carriers and how they can affect the spread of COVID,” Vadgama said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says from 10/20-10/26, the seven-day average of new cases reported increased 15%.
“I do expect it to happen, just given the situation, the fluidity, and the whole epidemic,” added Vadgama.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also says hospitalizations are rising and deaths have mounted slowly in recent days.
Georgia has recorded nearly 8,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 351,000 cases confirmed through genetic tests.
“We did know there was a risk in sending them back,” said Vadgama.
A spokesman for Fulton County Schools says they anticipate school reopening on Friday. Students needing to quarantine for longer were notified directly.
“I do wish that Fulton County would put out numbers more frequently, than the once a week that they do, because a lot can change in a week, and the Hembree situation is a perfect example of that,” Vadgama said.
