COVID-19 isolation link found in increase of Alzheimer's deaths

Mark Cochran used to jog his wife Kathy’s memory by spending time and doing activities like listening to music while running.
Once the pandemic hit all that came to a screeching halt.
“Going to the gym made her happy, running made her happy, so it made me happy,” says Marc.
When Kathy died in September from Alzheimer’s her husband Marc felt certain he knew her decline was due to isolation during the pandemic.
“I was doing everything I can do to keep the symptoms of Alzheimer’s at bay,” says Marc. ”And you could just see the deterioration in her cognition skills, and her behavior became more erratic. She became more combative.”
The Alzheimer’s association analysis of CDC data shows staggering mortality numbers through the end of September. With at least 31,047 more deaths due to Alzheimer’s or dementia nationwide than normally expected.
“Georgia has seen a greater than 25 percent increase in deaths in Alzheimer’s patients, and that translates in over 1,400 patients a year who are dying within the state of Georgia,” explains One Medical primary care physician Dr. Nailah Abdulbaaqee.
Georgia Alzheimer’s Association Director of Government Affairs MaryLea Boatwright Quinn says, “each of those persons is a husband or a wife or a partner and not a number.”
The Alzheimer’s Association is concerned about this alarming trend and is calling on state lawmakers to make changes.
Their requests include four policy recommendations:
- Rapid testing: onsite for all residents, staff and visitors
- Reporting: all cases of covid-19 at nursing homes and assisted living communities
- Surge activation: dealing with “hot spots” urgently and effectively
- Support: providing full access to PPE, testing equipment, and training
Marc says COVID-19 has taken so much from families his only hope is for a better tomorrow sooner than later.
“Do not isolate your loved one whether you got Alzheimer’s or not, people are meant to be with people, people were meant to touch one another,” says Marc.
