After months of observing and studying COVID-19, doctors have started to better understand the potential lasting effects of the virus, effects that one Georgia high school student has been facing his own battle with.
Keyshawn Parrish, a 14-year old football player better known as "Key" by friends and family, was a picture of health just over the summer.
A member of the Statesboro High School football team, Key was looking forward to being on the field with his teammates. He was strong, healthy, and happy, until he appeared to have contracted COVID-19.
"My body was overheated, and I just didn't feel well at all," said Key, as his condition worsened in a matter of days. He continued, "I was like thrown, I didn't want to move or do anything."
His deteriorating condition had his mother, Ashley White, fearing the worst, believing her son to be near death.
White's faith was tested repeatedly during four trips to East Georgia Regional Medical Center's emergency room.
"I cried a lot, I definitely prayed a lot, and I was... my prayer was, I have to be honest, my prayer was I believe, but I need you to help my unbelief... and this is your child, I'm presenting him back to you," said White.
Based on Key's symptoms, White strongly believed that he had contracted coronavirus. The problem was, all of his COVID-19 tests had come back negative.
White said, "it was frustrating because he was sick; he was tired within 24 hours. That was 4 tests, and we already know it's uncomfortable. I was like, oh, he's so sick."
Doctors would eventually diagnose Key with COVID-19, but that would prove to be only the beginning. They found that another problem thad developed: myocarditis.
Months after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the world, doctors are now seeing more clearly the potential effects the virus can leave on the human body.
COVID-19, a respiratory disease by nature, has shown to leave a lasting impact on not only the lungs but also the heart. The latter is what physicians found to be the case with young Key.
According to Dr. Michelle Voeltz, myocarditis is the result of inflammation of the heart muscle, inflammation believed to be caused in the aftermath of battling coronavirus. It is an ailment she says is, "something we all need to worry about."
Dr. Voeltz, an Interventional Cardiologist, says that it is still unclear whether myocarditis is caused directly by the coronavirus infection itself or instead by the body's immune response fighting the virus.
While children and athletes have seemingly shown lower risks associated with coronavirus, the latest research shows that young athletes such as Key are potentially at greater risk of developing heart problems after contracting COVID-19.
Dr. Voeltz has a different perspective on why young athletes appear more prone to such problems, saying, "we find more myocarditis in athletes because they tend to be better screened; when kids and teenagers come to us asking to return to highly competitive sports, we're more aggressive in evaluating their cardiac condition, and I believe that's the reason we're finding more myocarditis in this population."
While Key's heart has shown signs of improvement, the young football player won't be hitting the field anytime soon. He is being closely monitored by his cardiologist, and he cannot play sports at the moment.
"It's heartbreaking because I really did want to play football with all my friends," said Key. "They still call and check up on me to see how I'm doing, but it's not like being out there with my friends; it's so much different."
While 2020 nears its end, the COVID-19 pandemic that has dominated the year appears to show few signs of slowing, with scientists and doctors continuing to learn more over these challenging months.
Reflecting on the battle Key has fought, and continues to fight, his mother said, "everyday we are grateful that he's still surviving, you know, COVID and all the complications that presented themselves afterwards."
