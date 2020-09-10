ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Colleges in all 50 states have active Coronavirus cases. More than 40,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported among students, faculty and staff at colleges and universities nationwide.
On Wednesday, the University of Georgia reported 2,600 total infections in the past four weeks.
"The mask mandate around the whole county is really great, I didn't have that back home so I felt really safe coming here," said Samantha Rahinsky, a UGA student.
UGA student Pierce Pittman says he feels safe with all the precautions that the University is taking.
"They have a lot of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer out so I feel safe when I come to campus for class," said Pittman.
UGA is not the only school that has the meter jumping so to speak when it comes to covid numbers. Since March, Georgia Tech says they have had a total of 879 confirmed cases.
