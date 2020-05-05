GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County homeowners should expect a notice in their mailboxes from the board of assessors’ office.
According to a press release, the Gwinnett County Board of Assessors mailed approximately 284,000 Annual Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners on Friday after a one-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic
According to the press release, the Annual Notice of Assessment provides last year’s value, the 2020 value, and explains the reason for any change in value from the previous year.
“Roughly 55 percent of properties’ notices will state the value was “Adjusted for Market Conditions” as property sales during 2019 reflected a real estate market with steady gains and a continued increase in the demand for housing and rental space. The Gwinnett County Tax Assessor’s Office uses all data available to value each property conservatively to meet state regulations for accuracy, while at the same time not over-assessing”, the release stated.
The Annual Notice of Assessment is not a bill, but it does include an estimate of 2020 property taxes.
The estimate combines the 2020 value with the 2019 millage rates and exemptions on file. The 2019 tax rates are used because the 2020 rates for county, cities and schools are not calculated until later in the year.
Additionally, the estimates on the notice do not take into account potential changes to fees, such as stormwater, solid waste, streetlights or speed control devices.
This year’s Annual Notice of Assessment will not reflect potential effects from the COVID-19 pandemic because state law requires the values of property to be calculated as of Jan. 1, which was prior to the pandemic reaching Gwinnett and The Board of Assessors lacks the authority to cancel reassessments, according to the press release.
If a property owner disagrees with the assessed value, the property owner has 45 days from the date on their Annual Notice of Assessment to file an appeal.
Owners can file their appeal online at www.gwinnett-assessor.com.
Only the current year’s value can be appealed.
“To resolve appeals, property owners must include their own opinion of the Jan. 1, 2020, value and provide an explanation of why they are appealing,” Chief Appraiser Stewart Oliver said. “It is also helpful to provide copies of evidence that supports the owner’s opinion of value, such as changes to the property, damage or needed repairs existing before Jan. 1.”
The service counter of the Tax Assessor’s Office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is closed to accommodate proper distancing per public health guidelines. However, for any taxpayer wishing to submit an appeal in person, a drop box is available in the breezeway outside of the Assessor’s Office. Kiosks are also stationed in the breezeway to allow walk-in customers to speak with a customer service representative if they need additional assistance.
“It is unfortunate that we cannot serve our residents face to face at this time,” Oliver said. “We enjoy serving our residents personally, but with current challenges, we will continue to make more services accessible online each year. We are committed to doing everything we can to address questions and concerns and can be reached by phone at 770-822-7200 or by emailing taxpayer.services@gwinnettcounty.com.”
