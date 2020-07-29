ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia is one of several states identified as a "red zone" due to surging COVID-19 cases in a coronavirus report released by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
In the 410-page report released on July 26, Georgia is noted as “experiencing widespread community spread without evidence of improvement. Improvement will require much more aggressive mitigation efforts to change the trajectory of the pandemic in Georgia.”
On Wednesday, July 29, the subcommittee announced that a letter was sent to Governor Brian Kemp urging him to “comply with science-based protective measures” that were outlined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force in a report not shared with the public. The letter also calls out Georgia for following the lead of the Trump Administration in reopening the state and loosening the reigns on COVID safety restrictions.
To date, Georgia has reported 178,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17,964 hospitalizations, and 3,642 deaths. In accordance with the Trump Administration reopening plan, the state resumed business in April under strict social distancing guidelines that have since expired.
“This unpublished report recommends far stronger public health measures than the Trump Administration has called for in public – including requiring face masks, closing bars, and strictly limiting gatherings,” wrote Rep. James E. Clyburn, chairman of the committee., in the letter sent to Vice President Mike Pence. “Yet many states do not appear to be following these unpublished recommendations and are instead pursuing policies more consistent with the Administration’s contradictory public statements downplaying the seriousness of the threat.”
Areas surrounding Metro Atlanta listed as COVID-19 hot spots include:
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Savannah
- Augusta-Richmond County
- Columbus
- Macon-Bibb County
- Dalton
- Valdosta
- Gainesville
- Brunswick
- Athens-Clarke County
- Warner Robins
- Douglas
- Fulton and Gwinnett County
On April 23, a month into the pandemic’s reach across the U.S., the 11-member subcommittee was established by the House of Representatives. Since then, the subcommittee has overseen areas including, but not limited to:
- The efficiency, effectiveness, equity, and transparency of the use of taxpayer funds and relief programs to address the coronavirus crisis.
- Reports of waste, fraud, abuse, price gouging, profiteering, or other abusive practices related to the coronavirus crisis.
- The implementation or effectiveness of any Federal law applied, enacted, or under consideration to address the coronavirus crisis and prepare for future pandemics.
- Preparedness for and response to the coronavirus crisis, including the planning for and implementation of testing, containment, mitigation.
- To curb the spread of the virus, the committee recommends in part:
- Weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care facilities, and require masks and social distancing for visitors.
- Mandate use of masks in all current and evolving hot spots – optimally a statewide mandate.
- Close establishments where social distancing and mask use cannot occur
- Ensure every public health lab is fully staffed and running 24/7 and utilizing all platforms to reduce turnaround time
On July 15 Governor Kemp issued an Executive Order suspending local mask mandates that had been issued in Atlanta, East Point, College Park, Brookhaven, Savannah, Athens-Clarke County and other areas across the state.
"Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, or shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order," read the Order in part.
Kemp has also expressed faith in Georgians' ability to make mindful and informed decisions when choosing to wear/not wear a mask, social distance, and when gathering.
As a result of Kemp's approach to handling the virus, the subcommittee listed a number of recommendations that the state is not in compliance with.
- Mandate use of masks in all current and evolving hot spots – optimally a statewide mandate.
- Move to outdoor dining and limit indoor dining to less than 25% occupancy.
- For counties in the red or yellow zone, “ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distance.”
- Close establishments where social distancing and mask use cannot occur, such as bars.
- For counties in the red zone, “close … gyms.” For counties in the yellow zone, “limit gyms to 25% occupancy.”
- Limit social gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
"For all these reasons, I request that you produce the following documents and information to the Select Subcommittee by August 12, 2020. These requests are consistent with House Resolution 935, which established the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis “to conduct a full and complete investigation” of “issues related to the coronavirus crisis,” including the “preparedness for and response to the coronavirus crisis,” continued Chairman Clyburn in the subcommittee's letter to Kemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.