COVID-19 deaths in Georgia continue to reach grim records, with the month of January being its worst yet. As a result, local funeral homes are overwhelmed with some even bringing on new staff to avoid major funeral delays.
"It's been very emotional to my staff as well as myself." Owner Gregory B. Levett explained, "We were would service a family every four or five years, some families we have [now] serviced three or four times this year."
This month, the state saw it's five highest daily totals of reported COVID-19 deaths. Levett did not need to hear that data to know his own numbers.
"We're up about 40 percent in service to our community. For the first 18 days of this year, we had serviced 116 families."
He calls it usually high and it is the case for a few other metro Atlanta funeral homes. They're feeling the brunt of COVID-19, but he says it goes much further than that. Even families who were not hit by COVID are hit with issues of scheduling arrangements because of the effects of more pandemic deaths.
"At the rate it's going, hopefully it doesn't get there...but we'll probably have to start doing more cremation, more cremation with memorial services," Levett said. "We have been in the business 40 years and we have never seen this type of volume of deaths in the community."
As Georgia hospitalizations spike, a new variant spreads, and vaccines hard to come by for some; Levett said they're prepping for the worst, praying for the best.
