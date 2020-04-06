BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Easter, Ramadan and Passover are all celebrated this month as Christians, Jews, and Muslims are entering one of the holiest times of the year.
Instead of the usual gatherings, those who celebrate are doing so virtually. CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke with one local Jewish family who answers the question: "Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers?"
“We’re going to be doing the Seder in our house by ourselves, but with family on Zoom,” said Dov Wilker.
Dov Wilker, along with many local Jewish families, are planning virtual Seders. A first for a majority of people.
“Because Passover is a holiday where you’re commanded to invite people to come and eat and retell the story of Passover, so it’s a tradition where you have a lot of guests usually,” said Wilker’s wife, Julie Jacobson.
The main ritual of Passover is the Seder, a festive meal that involves the re-telling of the Passover story – celebrating the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt and transition to freedom from slavery.
“On the one hand, to not be able to do the Seder in person with everybody, but it’s also exciting because we’ll be with everybody on the holiday for the first time in a very long time,” Wilker added.
Usually, the Seder consists of many friends and family as they gather to sing songs, eat traditional Passover foods and tell stories.
“We talk about the number of plagues, right, there are ten plagues that we talk about at the Seder, this year we clearly have an 11th plague,” Wilker joked about the Coronavirus.
This year will be the same, just virtually…
“Not any less celebratory, or delicious,” added Jacobson.
While it will be unusual, families are trying to find interesting and different ways to connect with everyone regardless of the distance between them.
“There are a lot of things to be grateful for. There are a lot of silver linings in this whole thing,” Jacobson said.
“The Seder ends by saying 'next year in Jerusalem,' and I think instead of saying Next Year In Jerusalem, we should say 'next year with everybody,'” said Wilker.
