COVID-19 patient gets big 'Drumline' surprise at local hospital

ATLANTA (CBS46) — While the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer the focus of everyone's daily lives, for some, it still hits very close to home.
That's the case for 24-year-old Roderick Cochran and his family. Cochran is a COVID long-hauler. He has been fighting the virus for months over at Emory St. Joseph Hospital.
And while there hasn't been a lot to be excited about over those months, this holiday weekend was a different story.
Cochran is a big fan of the 2002 movie "Drumline" and several of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities bands, in general.
So, Kelly Fannon, the former college band director at Morris Brown College, and Geoffrey Thompson, a former Morris Brown tuba player, who also played a role in the movie 'Drumline' decided to pay Cochran a surprise visit.
Thompson gave Cochran a Morris Brown band cap and hat, while Fanning delivered a signed page of the musical score from the movie.
It was signed "To our biggest fan, you got this. Get well soon."
