DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County School District confirmed Friday the deaths of two employees in its transportation department. Co-workers tell CBS46 both died from complications from COVID-19.
A statement from the DeKalb County School District reads as follows:
The DeKalb County School District sends its condolences to the families of Martha Campbell and Larry Hinton. Ms. Campbell served as a bus monitor for the district for four years and Mr. Hinton served as a bus driver for 24 years. They represented their roles in an exemplary manner. Their families are in the thoughts and prayers of DCSD.
Colleagues have decorated the bus Hinton drove with balloons and flowers. They tell CBS46 he was in his mid-70s.
The deaths come as school districts across the country are dealing with severe shortages of bus drivers.
According to a nationwide survey, more than half of America's school districts report their driver shortage is "severe" or "desperate." Many drivers retired during the pandemic, and now some are scared of face-to-face interaction with potentially infected kids.
In Massachusetts, National Guard soldiers were deployed to drive buses, and Pennsylvania is now considering doing the same.
