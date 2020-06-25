ATLANTA (CBS46) – No matter how you slice the numbers, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the United States as the nationwide crisis shows a spike in many areas of the country. The spike comes as some Americans revolt against basic safety measures providing the perfect breeding ground for another large wave of cases.
In multiple states across the country, new cases of COVID-19 are showing a dramatic spike between 66 percent in Florida to 77 percent in Arizona. Florida has reported at least 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 almost every day since June 2 with Wednesday’s total setting a daily all-time high with more than 5,500 cases.
As CBS46.com reported Wednesday, Georgia is also struggling with an uptick in new cases with three of the five highest daily case totals coming in the last five days. Much of the issues with the new uptick in COVID-19 cases are taking place in the Sun Belt of the United States with areas like Georgia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and California showing the biggest upticks.
Officials in many of the states say increased testing is the reason the nation is seeing rising number of cases. It’s a line that’s come from the White House in recent weeks as the nation starts to grapple with a second surge of cases. And while increased testing does explain some of the increase, the jump in cases also shows the pandemic was much more widespread than anyone knew and continues to grow.
One of the biggest changes in the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is the age of those becoming infected. Younger people are seeing their infection rates jump the most as many leave their homes and disregard social distancing, wearing masks, and other safety precautions. Some have also pointed to the recent protests as a breeding ground for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
However, a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research pours cold water on the theory of protests increasing COVID-19 spread. The paper found, “the effect of the protests on the social distancing behavior of the entire population residing in counties with large urban protests was positive…We demonstrate that the protests had little effect on the spread of COVID-19 for the entire population of the counties with protests during the more than three weeks following protest onset.”
If there is something good coming during this time of COVID-19 cases spiking across the nation, it is that currently the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are not increasingly at the same speed. In many cases, the deaths from COVID-19 are dropping or are flat even in states with rapid case growth. This is partially due to younger people getting the disease and being less susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19.
Still, as the nation struggles with a stalled economy, tens of thousands small businesses struggling to stay afloat, and a nation of citizens with little disposable income during a stalled job market, COVID-19’s resurgence could give the nation another hurdle to deal with just as many thought the worst had past.
