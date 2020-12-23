It’s the day before Christmas Eve and there’s a rush to get COVID-19 tests, but the results may not be back in time.
“I’m getting tested for friends and family for the holidays,” said local Nate Blumberg.
Another local taking the COVID-19 test said his goal is, “keeping my family and loved ones close to my heart and safe this holiday season.”
Metro Atlanta Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Michelle Wan explains that the turn-around time is shifting from 24 to 48 hours to now 72 hours after being tested.
“There may be a little bit longer time waiting in line to get tested as well,” said Dr. Wan.
Joe Quartarmen was told the less than jovial news after taking the test. “They said they would be running results on Christmas day so hopefully everything will be all right,” he said.
The post Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge is hitting Georgia hard with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone.
But more relief is in sight.
Pfizer announcing Wednesday that they will supply the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses of its vaccine
“The bottom line is I’m telling people it’s important to continue to wear your mask, to continue to physically distance, and it’s certainly safe is to celebrate the holiday virtually,” said One Medical Family Physician Natasha Bynum.
“The increase of the dosage of the vaccines are great news for all of us, it does mean that hopefully not only do we have more access but we have more access rapidly,” said Dr. Bynum.
“I think everyone should be excited that there is a vaccine. I view it as a beacon of hope for tomorrow and for a brighter future,” said Dr.Wan.
Dr. Bynum said it’s going to take months for the vaccine to roll out but until then take the proper precautions.
“All of us are going to have to make sacrifices in order to protect the community. Think long and hard about what you are doing this holiday season, think long and hard about the social gatherings, and whether they’re necessary and can they be done in other safer ways,” said Dr. Bynum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.