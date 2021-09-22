ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Northside Pediatrics this week put out a warning to parents after seeing cases of Multisystem inflammatory syndrome [MIS-C], which the CDC reports can be deadly.
The syndrome usually follows after a COVID infection has passed. The post said parents don’t even realize their kids have had COVID and warns hospitals are seeing more cases because of the recent spike in cases among children.
“It really isn’t the virus that lays you over," said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist in Atlanta. "For most people the virus triggers your immune system to go crazy. That’s why even people who have minimal symptoms and mild disease can get long COVID.”
A simple search on social media brings up numerous posts from parents with kids battling the syndrome. It usually shows itself with rashes over the body and can often be dismissed as just a cold.
Experts said it doesn’t matter how healthy you are in the battle against COVID.
“I have a guy in the hospital, super robust, young guy, seems like a great guy," Dr. Dretler said. "Didn’t get his vaccine and a month ago had COVID, and now his lungs are just full of holes and abscesses. He will never be the man he was again.”
According to state health numbers less than half of the state is fully vaccinated. Experts agree that stopping the spread of the virus is key to keeping kids out of hospital.
“It’s really important that we do everything we can to minimize risk of spread amongst kids," said Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator. "What we’ve seen over the last few weeks is more and more infections amongst kids. And when you look at kids in states with the lowest vaccinations rate, the rates of hospitalization is three times higher than kids who live in states with higher vaccination rates.”
