ATLANTA (CBS46) -- I’ve spoken publicly about my battle against COVID-19 in order to demonstrate that recovery is not only possible, it’s likely. Data show the vast majority of those of us who contract it will survive.
New studies being conducted at hospitals like Mt. Sinai in New York City are showing that once we recover, antibodies in our blood may hold the key to treating those who are ill.
In the days and weeks ahead, our population (call us “The Survivors”) may be asked to step up and help our fellow Americans. I predict the response will be overwhelming. But there is a lot we still do not know about recovery and when it is safe to re-emerge from our isolation.
For answers, I turned to Dr. Eyal Leshem, the Director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at the world renowned Sheba Medical Center in Israel. Doctors at Sheba have long been at the forefront of global medical research, and they are helping to lead the way during this current pandemic.
“Sheba, as Israel’s largest hospital, has been the first to treat COVID-19 patients at a dedicated isolation unit,” Dr. Leshem told me this week during an interview via email.
Sheba has also been a leader in finding ways to reduce the risk for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, by implementing tele-medicine and remote monitoring of patients.
So what about the growing population of people who have recovered from COVID-19?How does Dr. Leshem recommend those people reengage and reunite with loved ones?
“At Sheba, we follow Israel Ministry of Health recommendations to wait at least 14 days after a positive test and symptom resolution, then re-test patients twice and confirm there is no virus secretion from the respiratory system prior to discontinuing isolation,” said Leshem.
It’s easy to understand why re-testing is the most preferable way to determine when a patient is virus-free. But so many people in the United States are unable to receive even one COVID-19 test, let alone additional tests. So that probably wont work here.
The Atlanta based Centers for Disease Control recommends isolation may end once “at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.” Similarly, the UK recommends no testing for those with only a mild cough or fever, and an isolation period of 7 days after the onset of symptoms.
But Leshem says researchers at Sheba have found that “most persons secrete the virus for 2-3 weeks,” suggesting COVID-19 patients may pose a risk to others for considerably longer.
“The Chinese continue home quarantine for 14 days” after a negative test, Leshem says. In fact, Dr. Lixin Xie of the Chinese PLA General Hospital said in the statement, “If you had mild respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 and were staying at home so as not to infect people, extend your quarantine for another two weeks after recovery to ensure that you don’t infect other people.”
The different guidelines are confusing. Should The Survivors follow the CDC, or experts from other countries who may be recommending a stricter approach?
Professor Leshem said, “Public health authorities can decide on different recommendations based on similar data. The level of individual patient risk or anticipated benefit is always weighed against community harm from more conservative patient isolation and social distancing approaches.”
What about immunity? Are The Survivors protected against contracting COVID-19 a second time? Sheba’s Dr. Leshem said the early data is promising. “Epidemiologic evidence are still lacking, but in-vitro (laboratory) information shows that antibodies from recovered patients neutralize the virus.” Leshem said more studies are “much anticipated.”
As for my much anticipated (and much needed) reunion with my family, we are taking a more conservative approach. While my personal doctor says it’s okay for me to end my isolation; I’m going to continue it for another two weeks, until I’m 28 days symptom free. If ever there were a time to be “better safe than sorry,” it is now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.