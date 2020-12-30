COVID-19 sweeps nursing home just one day before vaccine distribution

A surge of COVID-19 befell a Cherokee County nursing home a mere day before vaccines for all residents and staff were due to arrive.
Woodstock Nursing and Rehabilitation halted the planned injections, fearing the COVID-19 outbreak began with a broken water pipe. It was Thanksgiving Day when a pipe broke, sending water through a ceiling and bringing a repairman into the building, a building that had been locked down against coronavirus since March.
Soon after fixing the water break, the seemingly healthy repairman tested positive, after which 144 staff and patients caught the highly contagious infection.
Manager Dianne Patterson turned away the vaccine planned for the last week of the year.
"We made it all the way to December before we had a major outbreak," she told CBS46 special assignment reporter Sally Sears, continuing, "it was very, very disheartening to be so close to the vaccine."
The faces of residents and staff on the Cypress Company websites for nursing and rehabilitation homes across Georgia promise high recovery success rates. Ms Patterson says that is so far true with these new coronavirus cases, too.
Patterson, herself a registered nurse, thinks reluctance to take the vaccine is not going to be a problem. Of the patients queried so far about accepting the vaccine, the rate of rejections is less than 2%
In a curious silver lining, this COVID-19 outbreak is giving many residents and staff antibodies after their cases clear. That plus the vaccine may create enough immunities to speed up the day the home opens back up to family visitors, perhaps as soon as March.
