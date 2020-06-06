ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Waves of massive protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, right after the state began re-opening, have created a stir of concerns regarding a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

In response, the city of Atlanta held an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chosewood Arts Complex to offer free coronavirus testing to protestors and other Atlantans.

CORE Co-Founder and CEO Ann Lee released the following statement:

“CORE’s work focuses on empowering and supporting vulnerable communities, who have suffered from inequality, exclusion from opportunities, and institutionalized violence. These marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. We support the protestors and the Black Lives Matter movement, and we want to ensure that communities of color are protected from the spread of the coronavirus, which has harshly highlighted the discrepancy in their health care. We highly encourage all protestors to wear face masks during demonstrations and to get tested before and after being in crowded areas. This is a critical moment for demanding justice and equality, and it is also imperative to keep everyone in the community safe from COVID-19."

Anyone who had recently been part of a large gathering, particularly the recent protests, was recommended to get tested for their own safety.

More information on events like this, additional testing, and other related pandemic resources can be found at ATLSTRONG.org.

Related Article: