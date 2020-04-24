ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Through a coordinated response, there is now the capacity to test 50,000 Fulton County residents in the coming month,” said Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson.
In a joint effort with private and public partners, one of the largest counties in the metro will soon have more Covid-19 testing sites.
“That number will grow with additional testing locations coming online, and mobile outreach to high risk populations,” added Anderson.
The county currently operates three appointment-only drive-thru sites:
- Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Rd SW, College Park, GA 30349 (opened April 23)
- Fulton County Airport, 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336 (opened March 19)
- 4700 North Point Parkway (opening Tuesday, April 27)
To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, residents should call 404-613-8150 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
During the call, patients will speak with a trained staff member and receive a referral number and appointment time. Testing is offered free of charge.
Other COVID-19 testing locations in Fulton County include:
- Walgreen’s drive-through testing site in Alpharetta, open effective April 24. Click for registration.
- CVS Health drive-through testing site at Georgia Tech, open since April 6. Click for registration.
- The Georgia National Guard has announced plans for new testing sites at Georgia State University and Greenbriar Mall. For an appointment at these sites, call 706-721-1852 or download the Augusta Health virtual screening app.
Fulton County leads the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Friday evening, there are 2,500 and 91 deaths.
For the latest information about COVID-19 testing, response and assistance resources, log on to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19
