HENRY COUNTY (CBS46) -- As the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, rapidly spreads across metro Atlanta, the Georgia's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that they will be temporarily closing a testing center in Henry County due to staffing shortage and increase in testing demand.
The Red Hawk Park testing center in McDonough is set to resume COVID testing on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.
The Department of Public Health has over 50 locations within Henry County and in Jonesboro, Griffin, Jackson and Conyers areas that are currently testing according to the DPH zip code site.
According to the press release, most locations do not take walk-ins, however walk-ins may be available at some, please contact individual locations for further information.
To access additional testing locations click here.
