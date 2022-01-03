UPDATE (CBS46) -- A number of COVID-19 testing sites have announced significant delays and closures as Atlanta continues to face a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning.
COVID-19 testing at Greater Piney Grove and North DeKalb will remain closed due to weather concerns.
MAKO Medical's COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia will open at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Original Story Below
NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Due to the potential for winter weather and unsafe road conditions, all MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites that open on Mondays in the North Georgia Health District will delay opening 2 hours Monday morning.
The MAKO test sites will be opening at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
This delay includes the MAKO testing sites that are located in Cherokee, Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield counties
To find all COVID-19 testing providers in Georgia, click here.
