As vaccinations ramp up, a question that's coming to the forefront is if COVID-19 testing remains a top priority?
Kaga Ikegami had trouble finding free testing site when a few members of her family became ill a week ago. With massive testing sites across metro Atlanta now transitioning to vaccinations only, Ikegami, who went with a provider that required insurance coverage, is concerned about future costs of the tests.
“To try and find a testing site was definitely challenging,” Ikegami said. “It took probably 2-3 days of Google research and calling people and providers. If this pandemic goes on and people have to be tested again, is your insurance company going to keep paying for it.”
Health districts across Georgia continue to offer free testing, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website. Many of those appointments can be made through the agency’s COVID-19 test scheduling site.
However, knowing your status will soon be even easier.
This week, the federal government inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Ellume, the maker of rapid home tests. The product was independently reviewed by doctors in Atlanta.
The tests, which will initially cost around $30 dollars, are expected to start hitting stores sometime this month.
“These are over-the-counter self-performed test kits that can detect COVID with roughly 95% accuracy within 15 minutes,” said White House coronavirus advisor Andy Slavitt.
Meanwhile, Atlanta-based startup, Wellness 4 Humanity will roll out its COVID test vending machines in Buckhead in two weeks. The machines are stocked with at-home saliva tests and cost around $119.
“We are not in the business of competition, we are trying to bring humanity back to normality,” said Pavel Stucklik, co-founder of the group. “You come to the machine and scan bar code. It’s going to give you the test kit. The bar code will also serve as your patient portal. You just drop it at your closest FedEx, and we will process it within 24-48 hours.”
The vending machines are already in Oakland, California, and New York City. Stucklik said they plan to have 25 machines in operation across the country in the next six months.
“Our goal with this is to disperse the traffic so you don’t have wait times, that it’s super easy and fast,” Stucklik said.
While they’re not all free options, Ikegami believes the new options are promising.
“I don’t want the importance of testing to become secondary to the vaccine distribution,” she said. “It just helps gives some peace of mind on where you are with your health.”
