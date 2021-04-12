Mercedes-Benz Stadium is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and there is no appointment required, but you need to act quickly.
Walk-ups will be welcome, but for a limited time only starting Monday evening until 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Residents will be registered onsite at the stadium. After onsite registration, vax-goers will then be directed to a vaccination pod.
People who already have an appointment will be greeted at the entrance and then will proceed directly to the vaccination pods within the stadium.
Every Georgia resident age 16 and over is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Free parking is offered at the Mercedes-Benz stadium silver, red, or orange decks.
The site is also accessible by MARTA.
Individuals receiving the vaccine will receive information to register for the second dose in approximately three weeks.
