Clayton State University will hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru for the campus community.
500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to current students of Clayton State University and their family members.
The drive-thru comes in response to Governor Brian Kemp’s recent expansion of vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 years or older.
“Health Services is beyond excited at the high level of interest across campus in getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Polly Parks, University Health Services director.
Clayton State University began working on implementing a vaccination site back in January, with guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Due to the overwhelming response on campus, Parks’ says her team is preparing to host a second drive-thru event on April 6.
