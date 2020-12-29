COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue across Georgia

Residents and staff members at the William Breman Jewish Home in Atlanta received the vaccine on Tuesday.
This week, those working and living in Long-Term Care Facilities and Nursing Homes were added to the recipient list.
“Our industry has been hit very hard by this. We are just so happy and we are looking so forward that we’ll be back to some normalcy," said Jeffrey Gopen, the COO of Jewish HomeLife.
Georgia is still on the first phase of the three-part rollout plan, and things seem to be running a lot slower than expected.
So far, only 11.4 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed out of the 20 million the U.S. Health Department promised to distribute by the end of the year.
A new finding by the Food and Drug Administration says hospitals could be using 40% more doses of supplies already in-house. They say vials meant to hold five doses of the Pfizer vaccine already contains enough for six to seven doses.
