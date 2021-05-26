ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The city of Atlanta will soon say farewell to the Community Vaccination Center at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, according to the Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.
The center will officially close its COVID-19 vaccine operations on Monday, June 7.
Currently, the site is offering the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to anyone ages 12 and above. The parking at the center is free in the red and silver lots at the Georgia World Congress Center. Officials say no appointment is needed and no ID or insurance will be requested.
Hours of operations at MBS through the closing of the site on June 7 are:
- 5/26, 9:30a – 9p
- 5/27, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 5/28, 9:30a – 4:30p
- 6/1, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 6/2, 9:30a – 9p
- 6/3, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 6/4, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 6/5, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 6/6, 9:30a – 6:30p
- 6/7, 9:30a – 5p
For more information visit here.
