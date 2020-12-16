The first coronavirus vaccines in metro Atlanta were administered Wednesday at the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments.
Five people received the Pfizer vaccine.
The health departments received nearly two thousand doses Wednesday morning. They're storing them in ultra cold freezers at an undisclosed location for security purposes, according to District Health Director Dr. Audrey Arona.
Dr. Arona helped administer some of the vaccines and then was the fifth person in the group to receive the shot. She is part of the vaccination team that will be giving the vaccine to people in the community.
"We have been planning for weeks as to how we will distribute these initial doses. The plans are already in motions as we speak," she said. "We are also sharing initial doses with local hospitals so doctors and nurses on the frontlines will be first to get a vaccine while the hospitals wait for their own allocations.”
The four other people to get the vaccine are all employees of the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments who work with members of the public in various roles: the HIV Prevention Program Manager, an epidemiologist nurse, an accountant who also works at COVID-19 testing sites, and a pharmacist who will be administering vaccines.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the state is expecting to receive 84,825 doses for Phase 1 administration. DPH said Moderna's vaccine is expected to ship next week pending emergency use authorization.
